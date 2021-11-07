An election official has disappeared with almost the entire result sheets of the governorship election held at a ward in Idemili South Local Government Area, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) is reporting thus disenfranchising N40,000 voters.

According to NAN, Gabriel Othong, the Returning Officer of the Iocal government announced during the collation of results in Awka, the state capital that the official, a Supervising Polling Officer (SPO) disappeared with 41 of the 42 result sheets for 89 polling units in the area.

Mr Othong, a lecturer from the University of Calabar in Cross River, also added that there was no election in Oba Ward 1, Oba Ward 11 and Akukwu ward all in Idemili South Local Government Area of Anambra.

“One of the SPOs carted 41 Result Sheets out of the 42 Result sheets meant for the 89 polling units in the affected wards.

“Over 40, 000 voters were not able to vote in the affected areas due to the development,” he said

The Returning Officer said some of the polling units did not get the deployment of electoral officials due to cases of gunshots.

However, Ebere Obiakor, the agent of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said there was election in those places but the results were not collated.

This was countered by Alex Obiogbolu, the collation agent of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who said no election was held in any of the affected places.

Victor Umeh of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) corroborated Mr Obiogbolu’s account insisting there was no election in those areas.

Meanwhile, the result for the top three parties released for Idemili South were APC- 1,036, APGA-2,312 and PDP-2,016.

Idemili South Local Government Area has a total of 112, 652 out of which only 6, 622 voters were accredited.