More condemnation has continued to trail last Friday attack on Danjuma Goje allegedly perpetrated by some political thugs.



Following the incident, indigenes of the state have been enjoined to toe the path of peace and avoid unnecessary violence, which can greatly set the state back from its desired path of development.

A statement released to the public on Sunday by Muhammad Jibrin Barde, an indigene of the state, also urged the Governor, Inuwa Yahaya , to desist from inciting citizens to carry out violence for ”selfish political motives.”

Mr Barde urged all stakeholders in the 'Gombe project' to join hands together to ensure peace and desired development for the state.

In his statement titled 'A Shameful day and Dishonour for our state – But Not a surprise', Mr Barde frowned on the violence perpetrated by some thugs who attacked a former governor of Gombe State and serving federal lawmaker, Mr Goje, on Friday around the International Conference Centre on the Bauchi-Gombe Road.

According to the statement, "For two and half years now, the APC government in Gombe State has been unwilling to tell their followers the truth. History will rightly remember yesterday's violence in Gombe, incited by a sitting Governor, who has continued to baselessly lie about the state finances, as a moment of great dishonour and shame for our state.

"Given the antecedent of the Gombe State government under the leadership of Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya, this doesn't come as a total surprise to us. However, there is no excuse for the kind of violence that we saw yesterday; it is counter-productive" the statement added.

Mr Barde said: "I strongly condemn and deplore the cowardly attacks by criminals and thugs who unleashed the violence on Senator Mohammed Danjuma Goje and his entourage, peacefully exercising their freedom of association as guaranteed under the universal principle of human right. This incident led to an unfortunate and needless loss of lives and properties.

"I applaud the courage and dignity of those who stood up to defend these rights, as guaranteed by our constitution. I stand with the entire peace-loving indigenes of Gombe in bearing witness to this brave and determined struggle for a universal right that we must all uphold. We will long remember the images of those people attacked, seeking to exercise their right of freedom to associate."

He urged all parties in the state to maintain calm and avoid violence, expressed his deepest condolence to the families of those who lost their lives, and called on the Gombe state government to respect human rights, in the interest of peace and progress in the state.

According to him, "As I have said before, it is leaders who give life to the principle of democracy, rooted in its traditions, and those leaders who respect the universal rights of their people are stronger and more successful than those who do not.

"I have no doubt that the future of Gombe will be brighter if it is guided by the voices of Gombawa than an individual. No force of any kind can stand against the wishes of the people in the state without destroying itself", he added.

Mr Barde sought greater focus on the root cause of the violence, and said, "While condemning the violence, let us not ignore the underlying problem. Let us not pretend the system is fair and okay."

"Right now, Governor Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya's APC led government in Gombe state have a choice made clear to them. They can continue down this road and keep stoking the raging fires. Or they can choose reality and take the first steps toward extinguishing the flames. They can choose Gombe," the statement noted.

Urging all stakeholders to embrace peace for the sake of progress in Gombe, Mr Barde added: "The state has been enjoying relative peace, the people of Gombe are very peaceful and loyal to their leaders. Unfortunately, the peace has been rattled. All Gombe indigenes should toe the path of peace and ensure that sanity is restored fully to this serene state. That is what we need to move this state forward."

Background

Mr Goje, a former governor of the state and serving senator, representing Gombe Central, on the platform of the APC, was attacked by suspected political thugs around the International Conference Centre on the Bauchi-Gombe Road on Friday.

Mr Goje, who was said to be going to a wedding ceremony when the incident happened, in a press statement by his media aide, Lilian Nworie, accused the aide-de-camp of the governor of organising the blockade and attack on his convoy.

A part of the statement read: ”The distinguished senator’s trip was peaceful until when the governor’s aides, including his aide-de-camp and his driver, blocked the road. For two hours, they unleashed terror on Senator Goje and those in his convoy.

”It is unfortunate that one life was lost and many cars vandalised, including the senator’s vehicle. They smashed the windscreen.

”All efforts to make the governor’s aide-de-camp remove the blockade yielded no result as he insisted that he got instruction from above that the former governor should not be allowed into the town.”

Reacting to the incident, the state government said the former governor ”caused a breach of peace in the state capital with his visit to the state.”

The government in a statement by the state’s commissioner for information and culture, Julius Ishaya, accused Mr Goje of mobilising and arming thugs from various LGAs under the guise that his supporters were accompanying him from the airport into the state capital.

The statement noted that ”the governor as the chief security officer of the state will not renege on his responsibilities and therefore will do everything necessary to protect the lives an property of the citizenry. The government will make sure that perpetrators of the unfortunate act, no matter how highly placed, are brought to book.”

Meanwhile, Mr Goje’s daughter, Hussaina Goje, has resigned as the state’s commissioner for environment and forest resources, citing ‘personal reasons’, for her action, though analysts and commentators have continued to link the attack on her father as the reason for her action.