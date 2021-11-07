A former national chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Victor Umeh, has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the introduction of Bimodal Verification Accreditation System (BVAS).
Mr Umeh, who is the agent of the party’s gubernatorial candidate in Saturday’s election, said the deployment of the device made the process seamless.
He made the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Awka.
Mr Umeh said though the BVAS has its challenges, the device was good when compared to the card reader machine.
“Yesterday, the BVAS device could not capture the fingerprints of older people and that reduced the number of people who apparently would have voted,” he said.
The party chief said APGA was grateful to INEC and security operatives for the provision of a conducive environment for the exercise.
“We are grateful to God that the election was largely peaceful except for Ihiala where the Commission was unable to distribute the election materials due to some hiccups,” he said.
Mr Umeh said he was at INEC state headquarters for the collation of election results, adding that the party was thankful to Anambra people for believing in her.
(NAN)
