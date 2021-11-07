Three students were injured and properties destroyed in a fire outbreak at the University of Maiduguri Murtala female hostel on Saturday, the second of such incidents in one month.
The fire, which was suspected to have started from a cooking stove, was put out almost immediately by the university’s fire service.
Commenting on the development, the director, public relations, of the university, Danjuma Gambo, said preliminary investigations had shown that the incident was caused by a Kerosene explosion, and that the three female victims were in the hospital.
Mr Gambo, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the university management was taking steps to enforce more fire safety regulations in students’ hostels.
(NAN)
