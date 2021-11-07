Nigeria’s sole representative at the inaugural CAF Women’s Champions League, Rivers Angels FC, got off her campaign with a disappointing 0-3 defeat.

The Angels were thrashed by AS FAR of Morocco on Saturday.

The game played at the El Ahly Stadium, Cairo, Egypt, saw Sanaa Mssoudy’s hat trick secure the maximum three points for the North Africans.

Mssoudy’s 30th, 73rd and 84th minutes goals earned her a place in history as the first to score a hat trick in the maiden competition.

The defeat left the Rivers-based club at the bottom of Group B.

South African side, Mamelodi Sundowns, had earlier pipped Vihiga Queens of Kenya 1-0 in the first group game.

Rivers Angels will take on the South Africans in their second group match on Tuesday.

(NAN)