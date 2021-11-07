The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the Anambra State governorship election, Charles Soludo, has emerged victorious in Njikoka Local Government Area.

Mr Soludo, who won in his ward by a wide margin, polled 8,803 to defeat his closest rival, Valentine Ozigbo of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who secured 3,409 total votes in the final results from the LGA.

Andy Uba of the All Progressive Congress (APC) came third in the LGA having secured a total of 3,216.

Of the 18 wards in the local government that has about 231 polling units, APGA won in all but one where the PDP emerged victorious.

Results from each ward were collated at the INEC secretariat in Abagana town.

The final results for Njikoka LGA were announced by the INEC returning officer, J. Edor, at about 3:20 a.m. on Sunday.

A total of 103,715 electorates are registered in the local governments while 17, 934 were accredited.

Of the 17,683 votes cast, 16,958 were valid while 205 were rejected.

Party agents of the leading parties in the race all appended their signatures in the election results except that of the APC who refused to sign.

Though there were 18 candidates on the ballot, only three – APGA, PDP, and APC – shared the bulk of the votes.

See results from the LGA below:

3:20 a.m.

ANAMBRA ELECTION RESULTS

Final Results for Njikoka Local Government as announced by Dr. Edo

Total Number of Registered Voters – 103715

Total Number of Accredited Voters – 17934

A – 51

AA – 4

AAC – 21

ADC – 17

ADP – 47

APC – 3216

APGA – 8803

APM – 12

APP- 11

BP – 5

LP – 251

NNPP – 03

NRM – 06

PDP – 3409

PRP – 38

SDP – 59

YPP – 924

ZLP – 81

VALID VOTES: 16958

REJECTED VOTES: 205

TOTAL: 17683