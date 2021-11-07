Early results from ward level showed that the candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance, Charles Soludo, won in ward 13, Isuofia, in Aguata local government.

Mr Soludo voted at the polling unit 2 of the ward after long delays due to the malfunctioning Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (machines) deployed for the Anambra State election.

The former governor of Nigeria’s apex bank polled 1801 votes. He was trailed by the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Valentine Ozigbo, who got 91 votes, while the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Andy Uba, had 56 votes.

Of the 10,020 registered voters in the ward, only 2,059 turned up for accreditation.

The collation of results is still ongoing at the ward level across local government areas in the state, while the results of, at least, three local government areas have been announced.

Collation is expected to continue on Sunday.

Ward 13 results

A – 02

AAC – 06

ADP – 01

APC – 56

APGA – 1,801

APM – 01

LP – 12

NRM – 01

PDP – 99

PRP – 01

SDP – 03

YPP – 28

ZLP – 02

VALID VOTES : 2,013

REJECTED VOTES: 46

Accredited Voters – 2,059

Registered Voters – 10,020