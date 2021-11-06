Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has threatened to sue an online medium that claimed that he owns the land upon which the collapsed 21-storey building was built in the Ikoyi area of Lagos.

Sahara Reporters had published that the vice president allegedly owns the land on which the high-rise building was constructed.

The building developer, Femi Osibona, who also died in the collapse, was also said to be “fronting” for Mr Osinbajo, according to the report.

However, Mr Osinbajo’s lawyer, Ebun-olu Adegboruwa, on Saturday said the publication was made by some “faceless individuals” to tarnish the image of his client.

The vice-president had earlier denied the report that he owns the land.

The building along Gerard Road in the Ikoyi axis of Lagos collapsed on Monday afternoon trapping dozens of people in the debris.

Although, there is still no official figure of how many people were in the building when the structure caved in, however, at least 38 bodies have been recovered while nine people have been rescued.

Mr Adegboruwa in the notice seen by PREMIUM TIMES reiterated that Mr Osinbajo has no connection with the collapsed building.

Lawsuit

According to the notice, the lawsuit extends to other online news outlets who have also disseminated the claim without verification.

“This notice has thus become necessary, partly to explain the legal consequences of fabricating falsehood and unsubstantiated negative reports, of and concerning our client,” Mr Adegboruwa said.

“In law, liability for libellous publications is not limited to the original author or publisher thereof, but it also extends to and includes all those who, out of sheer ignorance, mischief or malice, or all, cause any libellous publication to be repeated, reposted or re-published, either personally or through any platform for which they have control.

“Accordingly, we have the instructions of our Client to compile and preserve the particulars of anyone found to have published, re-published therefore, endorsed or consented to the publication, distribution or circulation of any libellous material, of and concerning him, for the purpose of commencing civil actions in court, in any jurisdiction where such publication occurs.”

The lawyer implored media owners to refrain from using their platforms to disseminate “libellous publication of and concerning our client, henceforth.”