The family of a man allegedly killed by a police officer in Akwa Ibom State, Nigeria’s South-south, has begged the police to release his corpse for burial.

Emmanuel Dickson, 26, was allegedly shot dead on October 10 by a police officer in their family compound in Eket Local Government Area, Akwa Ibom State.

PREMIUM TIMES learnt the police officers left the scene immediately after the incident but later came back and took the corpse away.

The police are yet to issue a statement on the killing, 27 days after.

Nelly Dickson, a sister to the deceased, in a Facebook post on October 31, begged the police to release her brother’s corpse for burial.

“We are going through a lot because of this silence. Release my brother’s corpse for burial because I don’t know what police service is turning into in this country. Remember there’s God in Heaven,” she said in the post.

She had identified the officer who shot her brother as Anwana Jacob, a police sergeant.

Ms Dickson is afraid that the police may be out to “victimise” her family.

Odiko MacDon, the police spokesperson, did not respond to calls or a text message seeking comment from him.

Mr Dickson’s killing happened a few months after a university student, Kubiat Akpan, was tortured to death in police custody in Akwa Ibom.