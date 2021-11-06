The Commissioner of Police in Bayelsa State, Ben Okolo, on Friday in Yenagoa confirmed the stabbing to death of a police officer by his colleague.

Mr Okolo said he has ordered the detention of the suspect and an investigation into the incident.

The commissioner disclosed this in a statement from the police spokesperson in the state, Asinmi Butswat.

The suspect, identified as Governor Akpoboloukeme, a sergeant, was said to be off-duty when he stabbed another sergeant, Sapele Eyeridideke, to death over a minor misunderstanding

The incident occurred on Thursday at Edepie, Yenagoa, according to Mr Butswat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the suspect immediately fled the scene and attempted to flee to a neighbouring state when he was arrested on the East/West Road.

A witness who recounted how the incident happened, said the two police officers, who are cousins, attended a marriage ceremony at a popular hotel in Yenagoa where the slain officer “made a joke that did not go well with the other officer.”

The two were almost engaged in a fight before their friends stepped in to talk to them.

The two cousins left the venue of the marriage ceremony and went their separate ways.

Rather than go home, the suspect was said to have trailed the victim to a secluded place and stabbed him with a dagger on the left part of his rib cage, killing him instantly, the witness said.

The corpse has been deposited at a mortuary.

(NAN)