Officers of a faction of the Association of Nigerian Authors, (ANA), led by Camilus Ukah as President, have been restrained by a court from conducting the 40th National Convention of the association as the crisis rupturing the association remains unresolved.

The judge, OA Musa, also barred the executives from parading themselves as elected officials until the matter is heard.

According to the court papers displayed on the ANA National Forum, seven claimants in a suit with No:FCT/HC/CV/2613/2021, filed at the Federal Hight Court in Abuja on October 25, obtained an order of interim injunction against the registered trustees of the association and its 18-member exco “from identifying and parading themselves as officers of ANA and from holding the upcoming national convention”, which was billed for this week at the Writers Village, Abuja.

Unresolved crisis

Two writers, Ahmed Maiwada and Mr Ukah, are laying claim to the leadership of the association of authors.

The two have engaged in a bitter battle of supremacy over the last few months to shore up their support bases despite attempts by various groups to mediate.

A third group also exists, which does not recognise the two and this has further polarised the association.

PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported the genesis and reasons for the crisis and how this has worsened.

This newspaper also reported how attempts by the association’s advisory council to intervene were unsuccessful.

Suit

The claimants in the suit are Halima Usman, Anthony Onuga, Eze Collins Ofoma, Friday Onah, Change Msurshima Comfor, Godwin Alapa and Charles Iwuchukwu.

They had pleaded with the court to restrain the Ukah-led exco from holding any public gathering for any matter concerning ANA.

Parallel conventions

This newspaper had reported how both claimants held parallel conventions in 2020.

While the Maiwada group held its convention in Awka, Anambra State, between December 10 and 12, the Ukah group held it’s earlier between December 3 and 6 in Ilorin, Kwara State, where it said “it took decisions concerning its status”.

At the Maiwada group’s convention, Bode Sowande was reportedly appointed as the new ‘ANA BOT chairman’ alongside Yaya Dangana and Tracie Utoh-Ezeajugha as members.

But the Ukah faction had dismissed the appointments, insisting the event was an illegal one.

A statement released by the Ukah group signed by Umar Yogiza Jr. (PRO North) and Wole Adedoyin (PRO South), said the convention held in Awka was illegal.

It also reaffirmed the ‘expulsion’ of Mr Maiwada, NgoziChuma-Udeh, Akogun Tai Oguntayo, Patrick Oguejiofor, Owupele Francis, Usho Smith Adawa, Banma Baba Suleiman, Dada Korede, Moses Joseph, Isa Ibrahim Dan Musa, Stanley Kavwam, and Isaac Attah Ogezi “for repeatedly violating the constitution of the Association. Whoever associates them with ANA does so at his/her own risk.”

“There is only one ANA under the leadership of Mr. Camillus Ukah,” it added. “There is only one Advisory Council under the chairmanship of Professor Femi Osofisan…”