The Federal Government has resumed the payment of its Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) stipends to 10,985 beneficiaries in Lagos State.

This was contained in a statement by the Head of Unit, Lagos State Cash Transfer, Lola Orimoogunje, on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Household Uplifting Programme-Conditional Cash Transfer (HUP-CCT) is managed by the Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development.

Nearly 7,000 people benefitted from the programme in August.

Mrs Orimoogunje said the disbursement of the stipends for May and June was done between October 5 and 15.

She said the Federal Government had in 2016 established the programme with the aim of reducing poverty, improving household consumption and ensuring that the beneficiaries established a better means of livelihood.

Mrs Orimoogunje said the beneficiaries from 12 local government areas of Lagos were currently benefiting from the bi-monthly stipend of N10,000.

“We have 233 beneficiaries from Agege, 491 from Ajeromi Ifelodun, 908 from Alimosho, 365 from Amuwo-Odofin, 2,308 from Apapa, 1,273 from Badagry, and 989 from Epe.

“Also, we have 1504 from Ibeju-Lekki, 170 from Ifako-Ijaye, 2196 from Ikorodu, 371 from Lagos-Island, 177 from Shomolu, making the total number of the beneficiaries 10,985,” she said. (NAN)