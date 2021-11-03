The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Lagos State, on Wednesday confirmed an attack on its personnel at the Lagos High Court, Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), during the hearing for inmates.

The Lagos state NCoS spokesperson, Olarotimi Oladokun, confirmed the attack in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos, saying the attack was staged by persons suspected to be associates of an inmate who wanted to free him.

He said one of the attackers was shot while trying to dispossess an armed personnel of his rifle.

Witnesses, however, said a prison official shot a man who was trying to interact with some of the inmates in the Black Maria, angering his colleagues in the process.

He, however, said the attackers intended to forcefully hijack an inmate while at the premises of the court.

According to Mr Oladokun, the Controller of Corrections (CC), NCoS Lagos, Adewale Adebisi, quickly deployed a task force to the court premises to ensure that no inmate escaped.

“This quick response and vigilance of the NCoS court escorts thwarted their attempt,” he said.

He said all inmates were successfully returned to custody of the Custodial center.

“The NCoS Lagos Controller eulogised the gallant officers for resisting the attack and securing all inmates back to custody.

“The controller also assured the public that the security of Lagos custodial Centers remains intact.

”He further commended other security agencies, especially the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) and the Nigerian Army for their timely response to restore normalcy,” Mr Oladokun said. (NAN)