Officers of the Ogun State Security Network, popularly known as Amotekun Corps, have arrested two suspected ritualists with dismembered human parts in a casket.

The suspects, Toheeb Talabi and Dare Banjo, were arrested in the Ijebu-Igbo area of the state on Monday when some residents saw them taking a casket into a herbalist’s house.

David Akinremi, the state commander of Amotekun Corps in Ogun, said the suspects were apprehended following a tip-off that “some persons were sighted bringing in a casket in the middle of the night.”

Following the tip-off, Mr Akinremi, a retired commissioner of police, said his officers immediately mobilised to the scene, where they had saw Mr Banjo, the herbalist.

According to Mr Akinremi, the casket was found in Mr Banjo’s house and the offensive odour oozing from the it triggered suspicion.

He added that the casket contained a dismembered, headless corpse.

The Amotekun commander said the suspects confessed the corpse was meant for money ritual, before they were handed over to the police.

“At about 8 p.m. of yesterday, November 1st, 2021, Amotekun operatives in Ijebu Igbo received an information that some persons were sighted bringing in a casket into a house in Fara area of the town,” said Mr Akinremi.

“The operatives quickly mobilised to the scene and on arrival, they discovered that the building is the residence of one Dare Banjo, who is a herbalist.

“A casket was seen at a corner of a room in the house and the stench from the casket triggered suspicion. The herbalist, Dare Banjo, was then asked to open the casket.

“Behold, inside the casket was a dismembered corpse, without head, of a suspected male victim of ritual killing by the herbalist and his cohorts.

“Hence the said Dare Banjo and of his accomplice named Toheeb Talubi were immediately arrested. The two suspects who confirmed the corpse was for money rituals have been handed over to the police for further investigation.”