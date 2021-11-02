Nestlé Nigeria PLC has announced an interim dividend of N25 per share, translating to a payout of N19.8 billion.

The dividend is subject to appropriate withholding tax and will be paid to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as at close of business on November 19, 2021, Nestlè said in a note to the Nigerian Exchange Limited on Tuesday.

The Swiss- based food company and manufacturer of consumer goods recorded a 23 per cent growth in revenue to N261.6 billion and a profit rise of 5.2 per cent to N33.6 billion in the nine-month period to September.

The register of shareholders will be closed on November 22, ahead of the dividend payment on November 26.

Investors desiring to benefit from incentives must own Nestlè shares ahead of the qualification date which is November 19.

In the note, Nestlè did not disclose the date for its annual general meeting where shareholders will vote to approve its earnings report.

On December 6, dividend will be paid electronically to the shareholders whose names appear on the register of members as of November 19, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay theirs directly into their bank accounts.

Nestlé closed trade in Lagos on Monday at N1400 per unit, recording no change.