A son of the Director-General of the State Security Service(SSS), Yusuf Bichi, has condemned the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for detaining Obinna Iyiegbu, aka Obi Cubana.

The junior Bichi, Abba, who is a professional footballer, described Mr Iyiegbu as “A man of honour and dignity.”

He stated this in a post on his Instagram page.

The EFCC had taken the socialite into custody on Monday, reportedly for alleged money laundering and tax evasion.

Mr Iyiegbu is a flambouyant entrepreneur who recently held a lavish funeral for his mother, Ezinne Iyiegbu, in Oba, Anambra State.

The EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujeren, had told PREMIUM TIMES that he had no information on his arrest.

But Mr Bichi said the EFCC was frustrating hardworking Nigerians with its treatment of the socialite.

As of the time of writing this story, Mr Bichi had not pulled down the post.