Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has unveiled the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta noting that the month-long event will help the state’s recovery efforts after the devastations of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Governor stated this over the weekend at the unveiling ceremony of the fiesta themed ‘Lagos Rocks’.

The event will feature activities including cycling, photography and fashion competitions, the Xmas Souk Village, traditional games, and the popular Greater Lagos Concerts featuring A-list artistes in all five divisions of the state.

Mr Sanwo-Olu, represented by his deputy, Obafemi Hamzat, explained that the pandemic affected the three critical pillars of society. He, however, said the Greater Lagos Fiesta, holding from December 1 to 31, is part of efforts to reposition the state further.

He said: , “society relies on three tripods; economy, health and well-being and security of lives and property. What COVID 19 has done is to affect all the three as well as nightlife but this edition of the Greater Lagos Fiesta, which activities speakers have highlighted for you, will help reflate our economy.”

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat Akinbile-Yusuf, explained that the 2020 edition didn’t hold because the Lagos State government prioritised public health and safety, but this year’s edition will be with a “blend of uniqueness and touch of innovation and creativity.”

She added that ‘Lagos Rocks’ will be “an immersive experience of entertainment like never been seen before in Nigeria from December 1 to January 1, 2022. ”

The Commissioner also said that the government “will be using the Greater Lagos Fiesta to further transform Lagos into a major African tourism and entertainment hub by exploring and promoting the potentials that abound in the state as well as integrating the trending entertainment and art industry as a viable platform to attract visitors and create job opportunities.”

She disclosed that only vaccinated persons against COVID-19 will be allowed into the Fiesta’s venues and assured adequate security and emergency services.

Also highlighting the Fiesta’s importance, the Special Adviser to Governor Sanwo-Olu on Tourism, Arts and Culture, Solomon Bonu, said it affirms his principal’s commitment to tourism development.

“The Greater Lagos Fiesta 2021 is a reflection of Governor Sanwo-Olu’s love for tourism and entertainment and fervent belief in the ability of the ministry to organise an event that would portray the standard Lagos has been known for over the years,” he said.

Benefits

Explaining the Greater Lagos Fiesta 2021 brand and how it would reflate the economy, Chair, Marketing Communications Sub-Committee for the Fiesta, Israel Jaiye Opayemi, gave a detailed analysis.

He noted its evolution from ‘Lagos Countdown’ to ‘Greater Lagos Fiesta’ and how despite the changes in its name, its purpose remains “to serve as a unifying platform to Promote Entertainment, Commerce, Arts, Culture, and the Bubbling Spirit amongst the people of Lagos State”

Mr Opayemi, the Managing Director/Chief Strategist of Chain Reactions Nigeria, an integrated marketing communication consultancy firm, also shared the statistical justification for the 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta.

He said: “40 per cent of consumers are looking forward to high energy this coming festive season as makeup for December 2020’s COVID induced low energy. Over 80 per cent of consumers want brands and businesses to organise events and festivals this December. As a form of escapism and make up for COVID-19 social and psychological restrictions. 42 per cent of Consumers are willing to attend parties and concerts than other social gatherings this December as part of their “high energy” December expectations.”

Mr Opayemi further noted that Lagos Fiesta 2021 is a celebration of “The Resilience of our Spirit in the Fight Against an Unseen Enemy Called Covid.”

Event line-up

The 2021 Greater Lagos Fiesta will start on December 1 with an opening ceremony at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan.

The cycling competition will hold on December 5, while the photography and fashion contests will be held on December 7 and 10.

The Xmas Souk Village featuring children’s corner, book exhibition, food, fashion and Santa’s Grotto, will open in Lagos’ five divisions of Ikorodu, Ikeja, Badagry, Lagos Island and Epe on December 18.

The Marina Experience, showcasing the state’s water treasures, will hold on December 26. It will then be four unbroken days of quality music from A-list musicians and upcoming ones across the five divisions from December 27 to 30.

The official closing will take place at Eko Atlantic on December 31.