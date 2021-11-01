The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has asked the security agencies to ensure the safe return of the missing Vanguard reporter, Tordue Salem.

Mr Salem, who reports the House of Representatives in Abuja, has been missing since 13 October.

The FCT chapter of Nigerian Union of Journalists organised a protest last week during which it asked the security agencies to find the journalist.

Speaking on Monday at a two-day capacity building training for members of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs on Monday, Mr Gbajabiamila called on security agencies to not relent in the search for the journalist.

“I want to note that the Vanguard newspaper reporter in the House of Representatives, Tordue Salem, who has been missing for some weeks now, is yet to be found. I and indeed the House, have been in contact with the leadership of the Press Corps since the matter came to light. I want to encourage the security agencies not to relent in their efforts to locate Tordue and bring him back to his family. Anything that touches one, touches on all of us,” Mr Gbajabiamila said.

The training, organised by Conrad Adenauer Stiftung in collaboration with National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies, aims at training members of the committee on projecting the image of the legislature.

While stressing the need to train lawmakers, Mr Gbajabiamila said the legislature is the most misunderstood arm of government.

He said the “misunderstanding is unintentional based simply on lack of knowledge, some of that misunderstanding is intentional and sometimes it is political. Some of that misunderstanding, unfortunately, is pure ignorance and lack of interest in finding out the truth.”

The Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Ben Kalu (APC, Abia), said the evolution of technology has presented a new challenge for the sector.

He noted that the evolution of technology has other unintended consequences that could be destructive.

“The media today disseminates a tremendous amount of political content, most of which are trivial, unreliable, and polarizing. The media’s watchdog role, hitherto performed by trained journalists and gatekeepers such as established mass media institutions, has evolved in the face of technological innovation.

“Today, every actor with a smartphone is able to disseminate information and frame political issues in their various spheres of influence. The press has been decentralised, with oftentimes destructive outcomes,” Mr Kalu said.

The Director-General of NILDS, Abubakar Suleiman, decried the lack of media and communication strategy in the National Assembly, noting that the institute is willing to collaborate with lawmakers to produce one.

He said the initiative will transform the “Assembly into a people-driven, open and easily accessible institution through established and effective communication lines.”

In his remarks, the Country Representative of Conrad Adenauer Stiftung, Vladimir Kreck, said the Foundation has been in partnership with several committees of the House in areas of capacity development.

Conrad Adenauer Stiftung is a political foundation closely linked to the Christian Democratic Union of Germany.