A former national vice chairman, South-south of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Emmanuel Ogidi, has said the absence of former President Goodluck Jonathan at the party’s national convention held in Abuja at the weekend, was not an issue.

He spoke on Monday while appearing on a programme tagged; “The Morning Show,” on Arise Television.

Mr Ogidi said the former president, whose name was number one on the convention programme of the event, was absent because he had a bigger appointment outside the country.

“If you look at our programme, we didn’t start early because accreditation took a lot of time. In economics, they say all things being equal but you know in real life all things cannot be equal so we had a lot of changes and adjustments.

“He gave us his word; he gave us his blessings and told us to go ahead with it and that’s enough,” he said.

Background

As a frontline leader of the party, Mr Jonathan was expected to speak at the party’s convention on Saturday but he was conspicuously absent.

He was, however, said to have sent a message on Friday that he would be leaving Abuja on Saturday for Nairobi, Kenya, to attend the African Union retreat on the promotion of peace, security and stability on the continent.

READ ALSO:

But some PDP leaders confided in this newspaper’s reporter that the former President’s heart may no longer be with the party.

They had suggested that if Mr Jonathan still had the love of the party at heart, he would have either participated briefly in the convention before leaving for Kenya, or that he would have sent in his deputy while in office, Namadi Sambo.

Mr Sambo also stayed away from the convention, as tongues have continued to wag on why two prominent leaders of the party would not attend a convention which was regarded as the forum to cement the party’s future.