A journalist with PREMIUM TIMES, Nigeria’s foremost investigative newspaper, Ifeoluwa Adediran, has made the shortlist for the prestigious Thomson Foundation Awards 2021.

Ms Adediran and 14 other journalists were shortlisted for the environment category of this year’s Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award.

According to the Foundation, “the 15 give voice to communities that have played little role in raising the world’s temperature but who have been hardest hit by the climate emergency.

“These journalists have transformed complex ecological issues into compelling storytelling.”

Ms Adediran is a reporter in the south-west bureau of PREMIUM TIMES.

Her story on how a Lagos community battles indiscriminate dumping of refuse by cart pushers was one of the 15 exceptional environmental stories in the 2021 entries.

The report exposed the illegal activities of cart pushers at Gengere, a community behind the Mile 12 international market in Lagos and how these activities endanger the lives of residents.

The report highlighted the economy around illegal waste disposal by the cart pushers and impacts on the host community, including air pollution, contamination of underground water and methane emission.

Unsorted wastes, including rotten food crops and perishables from the market are heaped on the site, which contributes to methane emission.

Another PREMIUM TIMES’ report, “Special Report: Inside illicit timber trade in Osun causing deforestation,” was done by Kabir Adejumo, a former employee of PREMIUM TIMES who was also shortlisted for the awards.

Mr Adejumo, in his report, revealed how encroachers carry out illicit timber trade in Osun forest, and how this illegal felling of trees contributes to climate change in combination with habitat destruction, degradation, and fragmentation.

Their reports were plucked out from over 200 entries from 55 countries for this year’s award.

According to the organisers of the award, Mr Adejumo and Ms Adediran’s stories are part of the 15 best environmental stories that will be revealed during COP26 in October.

The best overall winning story is to be revealed on the night of the FPA Awards in London at the end of November.

The Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award is sponsored by the UK’s Foreign Press Association (FPA) and the 2021 award, in line with climate emergency, features a one-off environmental category.

The Thomson Foundation Young Journalist Award is strictly for journalists aged 30 or under from countries with a Gross National Income (GNI) per capita of less than $20,000.