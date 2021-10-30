The suspended National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has described the ‘invasion’ of the home of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Odilli, as a huge embarrassment.

Mr Secondus, who made this known in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES by his media aide, Ike Abonyi, also said the incident is an insult on the judiciary.

Media reports on Friday indicated that Mrs Odili’s Maitama, Abuja residence, was raided by armed operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). The EFCC has, however, said its officials did not carry out the raid. Another security agency, SSS, also denied carrying out the raid.

Mrs Odili is the wife of Peter Odili, a former governor of Rivers State, who has been having a running battle with the anti-graft agency.

Recently, the Federal High Court in Abuja, restrained the EFCC and other security agencies in the country from arresting or prosecuting Mr Odili on account of his stewardship as governor between 1999 and 2007.

The court’s orders followed a suit that was instituted by Mr Odili against the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) for impounding his international passport upon his return to Nigeria from the United Kingdom in June this year.

The NIS in its defence had informed the presiding judge that it seized Mr Odili’s travelling documents based on a request by the EFCC.

But reacting to the invasion, Mr Secondus said that nothing could explain the embarrassing act of the security operatives on a woman who has put in much in the service of her fatherland.

He said that relevant authorities should come clean on what informed such ignoble and dishonourable behaviour and render unreserved apology to the Justice and the Judiciary.

“It’s our responsibility as a democratic nation to ensure the continued sanctity of the judiciary as a critical component of democracy,” he said.

He also condemned the frequent harassment of the judiciary by the current administration, pointing out that it does not tell well of Nigeria’s democratic credentials and the respect for the doctrine of separation of power.

He also noted that the development calls for more diligence on the part of judicial officers in responding to search warrant requests from overzealous officials of the executive arm of government.