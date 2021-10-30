The federal government says it has inaugurated a “vulnerability audit” of the country’s prisons after multiple jail breaks in recent months.

The Ministry of Interior disclosed this in a statement on Friday. A spokesperson said the minister, Rauf Aregbesola, while inaugurating the audit said its report will identify the fault lines in the security setup and penetration levels of the custodial centres.

Nigeria has seen a spate of jail breaks in recent years. Last week, 838 inmates escaped from a correctional centre in Oyo State. The government said it recaptured 446 escapees.

“The vulnerability audit we have inaugurated today will identify the weakness in our security setup and will help to put in place an effective structure to assist us in better securing our facilities against future external aggression,” the statement quoted the interior minister as saying.

“In the past, the challenges to the facilities were usually internal insurrections which our system had been primed to deal with. But this new challenge, starting with the #endsars riots of last year, is an armed invasion by gunmen, in large numbers, bearing sophisticated weapons and military grade ordinances. They overrun the place, blow up huge holes on the perimeter fence and overpower our security system. We are determined to eliminate the threat from these attackers and ensure that our facilities are no longer vulnerable.”

He also said: “The NCoS stands at the heart and end of the Administration of Criminal Justice System. It is a critical and essential element in keeping those the court thinks must be kept away from our society. You must do all in your power to defend it.

“The custodial centres represent Nigeria’s sovereignty, it’s a sacred institution that signifies her authority. Anyone who aims to breach them is simply testing the might and will of the Nigerian state and must not live to regret such actions.”

Reacting to the exercise to be carried out by the NCoS, the Controller General of the Service, Haliru Nababa, noted that teams will be inaugurated in each of the geopolitical zones and an interim report submitted in the next one week.

“Minister sir, immediately we leave this venue, we are heading back to the office to operationalize this assignment. In the next one week, we are submitting an interim report of the audit and the full report will be submitted in eight weeks’ time,” he was quoted as saying.

“We are aware of the embarrassment the frequent external attacks have on our reputation as a service and as a country. We are assuring the Minister that our officers are ready to combat all attacks on our facility. Already, the service has sent the first batch of 150 armed personnel for training at a military formation in Kontagora. Others are billed to complete their training Sir, in the next couple of weeks.”