Troops conducting Exercise Golden Dawn in the South-east have killed one of the Biafran National Guard gunmen who attacked troops’ location at Amaekpu, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State, the Army Headquarters says.
The Director, Army Public Relations, Onyema Nwachukwu, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.
Mr Nwachukwu, a brigadier-general, said the assailants, “who were heavily armed and conveyed in several vehicles opened fire on the troops’ location, but were met with stiff resistance by the troops”.
He said the troops “neutralised one gunman, while others abandoned their vehicles and retreated in disarray with gunshot wounds.”
According to him, the troops also recovered a pump action gun, among others.
“While the criminals withdrew, having been overwhelmed, they were promptly intercepted at Eda by troops of Forward Operating Base Ohaozara in Ebonyi State.
“The troops recovered additional three vehicles and apprehended one of the gunmen,” he said. (NAN)
