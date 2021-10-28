The Senior Pastor, Living Faith Church (LFC), Abuja, David Abioye, on Thursday, urged Christians to be prayerful in the face of the insecurity in some parts of the country, saying Nigeria would overcome.

Mr Abioye, a Guest Speaker at the 2021 11th National Prayer Breakfast organised by the Fellowship of Christian Legislators in Abuja, urged the people to continue to pray for peace in Nigeria.

The theme of the 2021 11th National Prayer is: “Faith in a time of Crisis.”

The cleric advised Christians to have faith, adding that there was a need to pray in time of crisis.

“We must pray in the face of crisis; it is not time to be silent and stop praying. Individuals must operate in faith to quell the crisis,” he said.

Mr Abioye, a bishop and vice president of LFC, gave assurance that Nigeria would overcome the current crisis, urging the lawmakers and members of staff of the National Assembly to stand out.

According to him, faith remains the core value of Christianity.

“This is why we need faith at a time like this in our nation. I see a great calm coming to the country.

“Crisis existed because faith went to sleep. It’s time to rise up to our faith and stop the mouth of lion, and quench the edge of the sword,” he said.

Maurice Mbaeri, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), who represented President Muhammadu Buhari, described prayer as a source of strength for any nation, regardless of religion.

The president stated that sincere prayer would bring about the desired change in the polity and commended the legislators for the programme.

He noted that the prayer was coming at a time when most Nigerians thought that the challenges confronting the nation was insurmountable.

The Aso Rock Chaplain, Seyi Molomo, represented the Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, at the event.

According to Mr Osinbajo, when a country is passing through challenges, it is God’s call for them to act and use the opportunity to enable God to take control of such situation.

“We believe that God has ordained us to speak what we want into the country in the time of crisis, because the destiny of a nation is in the hand of God.”

Also speaking, Ajayi Boroffice, the Senate Deputy Leader, who represented the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said Nigeria would win the battle and her enemy would be shamed.

Mr Lawan stated that if there was any time to pray for the country, it is now, because of the numerous challenges facing the country.

He said that as children of God, “we must not be intimidated but should continue to pray for the country.”

The senate president urged the people to put their trust in the Almighty God, adding that He would hear the cry of the people.

(NAN)