A former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has asked the Federal High Court in Abuja to dismiss the N800 million suit that was instituted against him by his estranged wife, Precious Chikwendu.

The controversial erstwhile minister, in a counter-affidavit he filed through his team of lawyers, told the court that his ex-wife who is a former beauty queen, deprived his children of breast milk on the account of the need to preserve her shape.

He also said it was “coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breastfeed them”.

It will be recalled that his estranged wife had approached the court to enforce her fundamental human rights, even as she urged the court to issue a restraining order against the former Minister.

The estranged couple have been locked in a child-custody battle following their break-up in August 2020.

In a 23-paragraph affidavit he personally deposed to in opposition to the suit, Mr Fani-Kayode, said it was not true that the applicant (Ms Chikwendu) was violently separated from the four children they had together.

He told the court that rather, “she elected to leave her matrimonial home and consciously abandon the children, in order to optimise without restraints, her extra-marital and inordinate sexual escapades.

“As a fact, it is not surprising that Ms. Precious Chikwendu is capable of such reckless abandonment, because: whilst she was with me in the house afore-described, she employed 12 in-house nannies to cater for the children, excluding supervisors and nurses who equally attend to them.”

“The applicant did not at any time extend maternal care to the children, for the reason that she had a medical condition which deprived her of any filial bond with them; she deprived the children of the natural sucks or breast milk, also on account of the need to preserve her body shape, coupled with a contrived medical condition which she claimed would not permit her to breastfeed them,” the statement read in part.

Consequently, he urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit, as well as for constituting an abuse of judicial processes.

Obsession?

Ms Chikwendu has claimed in a new Instagram post that the ex-minister is obsessed with her and has refused to let her have peace.

The ex-beauty queen said she had tendered proof of her allegations against her ex-husband adding that he had not responded to any.

“Whenever I make a post and you see me at peace, next day you send the police to come harass or invite me,” she wrote on Instagram.

She also said Mr Fani-Kayode’s claim that she was evading court service was false and that he was the one guilty of it.

“You’ve summoned me at the Karu Magistrate for 6th November, we are to meet in court but you are so pained that you are pushing another baseless case again at the Force CID. All of these to get me locked up again. What is your obsession with me? Move on sincerely, charge whatever case you have to court and let’s get started but leave my liberty…alone,” Ms Chikwendu said.

Background

On October 7, a Magistrate’s Court in Karu, Abuja, summoned Ms Chikwendu to answer to charges of forging court documents and deposing to false claims against her ex-husband in a series of court affidavits.

Ms Chikwendu is charged alongside one of Mr Fani-Kayode’s domestic workers, Emmanuel Anakan, and five others, in the First Information Report (FIR) filed by the police.

Contacted by PREMIUM TIMES, Ms Chiwendu denied the allegation levelled by the police that she was evading service of court summons.

Ms Chikwendu and Mr Fani-Kayode have been locked in a legal battle over the custody of their four sons since they split last year.

She has levelled a series of allegations against Mr Fani-Kayode in series of filings in the suit which she had instituted to obtain an order to compel her ex-husband to yield custody of their children to her.

Her lawyers alleged in one of her filings in her suit pending before the Federal Capital Territory High Court, Abuja, that Mr Fani-Kayode “beat her up on several occasions even while she was pregnant.”