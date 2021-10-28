Some gunmen on Tuesday invaded an home in Itapaji-Ekiti in Ikole local government of Ekiti State, and kidnapped eight persons, the police have said.

The kidnap comes barely a week after four persons were kidnapped at the Ayebode area of the state. On Monday, the police said they rescued the victims.

The gunmen reportedly besieged a house located in the town around 9.30 p.m. on Tuesday, shot sporadically into the air, and made away with eight occupants of the building.

The gunshots that lasted for over one hour terrified the residents of the community.

The owner of the house was preparing for the burial of his mother when the gunmen attacked.

“The men numbering seven came around 9.30 p.m. with guns and surrounded the building. They fired gunshots sporadically,” a source who did not want to be named due to security concerns said.

“As the occupants of the house were coming out, they were grabbed and made to lie face down. They were later taken away into the bush. They were 14 initially, but six of them escaped into the bush.

“Early today (Wednesday), one of the family members received a call from the abductors who demanded for (sic) a ransom of N50 million.”

Some residents have blamed the absence of a police station in Itapaji, Ayuebode and Irele-Oke Ako areas for the increasing rate of kidnapping in the towns.

The nearest police post to the towns is about 25 kilometre.

Sunday Abutu, the police spokesperson in Ekiti, while confirming the incident, said efforts were underway to rescue the victims.

“The command is working on that. Already special police operatives, as well as the JTF, have been deployed in that axis to ensure they rescue the victims and for possible arrest of the culprits.”