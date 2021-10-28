Barcelona have announced the sacking of Ronald Koeman as their manager.

The Dutch coach was relieved of his position following Barca’s 1-0 La Liga defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Wednesday night, which was their third in the last four league games.

Club legend Koeman’s tenure ended after 67 matches with Radamel Falcao’s goal the final nail in the coffin for the Dutchman.

A statement on the official website of the LaLiga giants read: “ FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first-team coach.

“The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano. Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva.

“FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the Club and wishes him all the best in his professional career.”

Koeman, a former Southampton and Everton manager, who has also coached the Dutch national team, replaced Quique Setien in August 2020.

His 14 months reign has been largely underwhelming though he has a trophy to his name.

Barca won the Copa del Rey last season under Koeman but crashed out of the Champions League in the last 16 to Paris Saint-Germain.

In the league, Atletico Madrid were crowned champions of Spain finishing seven points above Barca who ended third with their lowest points tally since 2008.

Koeman has not inspired confidence this season either with Barca winning just four of their 10 league matches.

The Catalan giants were trounced 3-0 by both Bayern Munich and Benfica in the Champions League group stages.

After a narrow home win over Dynamo Kiev, they sit third in the group but are likely to need to win two of their final three games to progress to the knockout rounds and avoid an unimaginable drop into the Europa League.

Expectedly, many names are already flying as possible replacements for Koeman; including that of another club legend, Xavi.