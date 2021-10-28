Christian lawmakers, under the aegis of The Christian Legislators Forum in the National Assembly, will hold their 11th annual prayer breakfast on Thursday.

The Chairman of the forum, Emmanuel Bwacha, a PDP senator from Taraba State, disclosed this at a press conference on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the breakfast session will take place at the National Assembly complex at 7 a.m., with David Abioye, a bishop and vice president of the Living Faith Church Worldwide (LFC), as the guest speaker.

He also said the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, will be in attendance.

Until he assumed office in 2015, Mr Osinbajo, a professor of law, was a pastor with the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

The prayer session comes amidst general insecurity and dwindling economy in the country.

Flanked by a member of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Yusuf (PDP, Kogi), and a former senator, Ita Enang, at the press conference, Mr Bwacha said the session will be praying over some of the challenges facing the country.

He said the 2020 edition was hosted on Zoom due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

According to the lawmaker, the non-partisan forum is seeking to pull down strongholds affecting the country.

“The battle is not canal, it is spiritual, through pulling down of stronghold,” he said.

He added, “Increasing hike in prices of foodstuff does not recognise political parties, it does not recognise geopolitics and it does not recognise tribe. By the way, it does not segregate based on age.

“Ours is to pray on all issues, that our Lord and Saviour will intervene and restore our nation that we will able to overcome these challenges.”