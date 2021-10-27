The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Cross River State has paraded three suspects conveying 6,000 litres of illegally refined diesel and kerosene into the state concealed in bags.

The Command also seized two trucks conveying 20,000 litres and 45,000 litres respectively, although the drivers of the trucks escaped on sighting officials of the NSCDC.

The Commandant of the NSCDC in Cross River, Samuel Fadeyi, who paraded the suspects on Wednesday in Calabar at the NSCDC exhibit yard, said they were arrested on October 25, 2021, along the Calabar-Odukpani highway.

He said the three suspects wrapped the illegal products in bags and arranged them orderly in the form of cement bags inside the truck. They tried to deceive security agencies that they were conveying cement.

“The suspects were coming from Port Harcourt with the products. Illegal products portend dangers to the society, ranging from explosion and damage of generating plants and other machines,” he said.

He noted that the illegal refineries “cannot meet up with the standard of the legal ones”, hence the “Command is very alert in curbing such illegal activities to prevent damages that may arise from explosions when the product is used.”

He frowned at the situation where some group of persons were trying to make profit from illegal products to the detriment of the general public.

He told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the investigation was still ongoing, adding that the suspects would be prosecuted accordingly.

One of the suspects, Nura Mohammed, told NAN that they bought the product from oil dealers in Port Harcourt.

“This is my first time in this business, I bought the product from some oil dealers in Port Harcourt with the aim of bringing it to sell in Calabar and make some profit, but unfortunately, I found myself in NSCDC net,” he said.

(NAN).