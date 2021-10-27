Southern Vietnam’s Ho Chi Minh City (HCMC) on Wednesday started vaccinating children against COVID-19.

According to a local media outlet, VnExpress, the city became the first locality in the country to do so.

The inoculation campaign began in Cu Chi district, where over 1,500 high school students were vaccinated, two weeks after the country’s health authorities approved the inoculation for children aged 12 to 17.

No fewer than 780,000 children aged 12 to 17 in HCMC would be vaccinated, according to a plan for vaccination among children issued by the municipal Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Also, the northern Quang Ninh province announced that it would start vaccinating nearly 119,000 children against COVID-19 on Saturday, Vietnam News Agency reported.

Over 76 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered across Vietnam, including over 22.2 million second doses, according to the country’s Ministry of Health. (Xinhua/NAN)