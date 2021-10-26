Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed security agencies to investigate the lynching of three suspected bandits’ informants in Zangon Aya village, Igabi Local Government Area of the state.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, made the disclosure in a statement issued to reporters on Tuesday in Kaduna.

He said that the directive followed report by security agencies that a man, his wife and son were lynched through mob action in the community on Monday.

“The mob action was in response to the suspects’ alleged collaboration with bandits, especially in relation to recent kidnappings in the area.

“After the killings, the mob also looted and burnt their home,” Mr Aruwan stated.

The commissioner said that the governor was sad and deeply worried over the violent action and strongly condemned the extra-judicial killings.

He stressed that legitimate proceedures should always be adopted in confronting suspicions of criminality, as the destructive practice of self-help would only result in greater harm.

The governor urged citizens to maintain law and order and always report suspects to constituted authorities. (NAN).