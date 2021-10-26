Sector Commander, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Bauchi State, Yusuf Abdullahi, says that two people lost their lives in an accident that occurred in Bauchi on Monday.

Mr Abdullahi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Tuesday that one person sustained a serious injury in the accident.

He said that the accident occurred near Gubi campus of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University, Bauchi, on Bauchi-Kano highway around 11:30 a.m., adding that it was caused by speed violation.

He said that the accident involved a Toyota Camry car, with registration number: BG 296 ABC and a Jincheng motorcycle with no registration number.

The sector commander said the motorcycle, which was carrying the rider and a passenger, was knocked down by the car, leading to instant death of the occupants.

“Four people were involved in the accident and they were all males.

“The Toyota Camry carrying two people knocked down the two people on the motorcycle and they lost their lives immediately.

“The motorcyclist was trying to avoid a pothole but unfortunately, he ran into the car coming in the opposite direction.

“Our men rushed to the scene when we were informed and took the victims to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi for treatment, where the deceased were also confirmed dead by a medical doctor,” he said.

Mr Abdullahi, who said that the identity of those on the motorcycle had yet to be ascertained, gave the name of the driver of the car as Aminu Danjuma.

He said that the corpses were deposited at the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital (ATBU-TH) mortuary, while the injured person was being treated in the same hospital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that items recovered from the accident scene including two android phones, the vehicle and the motorcycle were handed over to Motor Transport Department of Nigeria Police Force, GRA Division. (NAN)