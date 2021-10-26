Nigeria’s former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili, is set to launch Human Capital Africa (HCA), an accountability and advocacy initiative to improve early learning outcomes for children, across sub-Saharan Africa.

The launch is scheduled to take place on Tuesday, on the sideline of the ongoing Nigeria Economic Summit (NES27) which is tagged – “Securing Our Future: The Fierce Urgency of Now”.

The event will also feature guest speakers such as Jakaya Kikwete, former President of Tanzania; the Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, amongst other dignitaries.

About Human Capital Africa

Human Capital Africa seeks to bridge the gap between evidence and action to improve learning outcomes for children under the age of 10 and also to foster collaboration and cooperation across public and private sector leadership with civil society and the public to move human capital – starting with fixing foundational literacy and numeracy – to the centre of Africa’s development strategy.

According to Mrs Ezekwesili, HCA will also collaborate with a broad set of stakeholders across the continent, leveraging evidence-based advocacy to mobilize governments and policy makers to take actions that improve early learning outcomes for children and drive the accountability needed to deliver change at scale across sub-Saharan Africa.

The former minister said: “This year’s theme for the Nigerian Economic Summit resonates strongly with HCA’s vision to ensure all boys and girls in Sub-Saharan Africa have the necessary education and tools to live productive and meaningful lives.

“Africa’s growing youth population makes this intervention necessary, if we are to reverse the downward learning trend and unlock the dividends that can only come when children can read for meaning and understand basic mathematics. We do not want the children of the poor to continue being left behind in failing public school systems and in turn growing into poverty in their adult life.”

Also speaking about the initiative, former President of Malawi and Chairperson of HCA’s advisory board, Joyce Banda said; “Africa will soon be home to more than 50 per cent of the world’s youth. We owe them the opportunity to be productive members of the workforce, contributors to the global economy and society. This will not happen if nine out of ten of them do not achieve basic literacy and numeracy.”