President Muhammadu Buhari, on Monday, swore in two new national commissioners for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.
The new commissioners are Muhammad Kallah (Katsina State) and Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti State).
They were cleared by the Senate in July.
A statement by the Office of the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity said Messrs Kallah and Ajayi were inaugurated by the president before the official launch of the eNaira and 2022 Armed Forces Remembrance Day emblem.
It said Mr Buhari had earlier on 15 September sworn in three of the cleared National Commissioners. Those sworn in then were Baba Bila representing the North-east zone, Sani Adam (North-central) and Abdullahi Abdu (North-west).
