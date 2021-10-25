A commercial tricycle rider in Jos, Plateau State, Akilu Ahmad, has been rewarded with cash by he Sultan of Sokoto, Saad Abubakar, for returning N500,000 cash a passenger left behind in his tricycle.

The chairman of Jamaatu Nasiril Islam (JNI), Plateau State, who is also the Emir of Wase, Muhammad Haruna, on Sunday, delivered the cash and commendation to Mr Ahmad in Jos.

He said Mr Ahmad has demonstrated genuine adherence to Islamic teachings.

The 40-year old commercial tricycle discovered a luggage containing N500,000 cash on October 14. He later traced the passenger and handed back his luggage.

PREMIUM TIMES recalled that the same honor was accorded one Bashir Usman, another tricycle rider from Jos in 2017 by the Sultan after handing back N582,400 to Mama Ajimeh, a trader.

The Sultan said bad habits should continue to change.

“People should be reminded that there is always a reward for doing good. We are proud of this young man who has brought Islam, and youth on the Plateau to positive limelight,” he said.

The Sultan has directed the emir to investigate the story that the man found and returned a missing large sum of money.

The Sultan sent an equal amount of N500,000 to Mr Ahmad as a reward for his good deed.