A former Senate President, Iyorchia Ayu, former Governor of Osun State, Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and a former Deputy Governor of Oyo State, Taofeek Arapaja, have been cleared by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest elections into the National Working committee (NWC) of the party during the forthcoming national convention.

Also cleared are a former Minister of Women Affairs, Maryam Ciroma, and two former senators, Samuel Ayanwu and Ighoyota Amori.

They are among the 27 aspirants cleared by the zoning committee of the party on Wednesday.

This is contained in the report of the screening committee submitted to the Governor Ahmadu Fintiri-led National Convention Organising Committee of the party on Thursday.

The committee was chaired by a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Mohammed Adoke, with a former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Austin Opara, as his deputy.

The elective national convention of the main opposition party holds in Abuja on 30 and 31 October.

In the seven-page report, the committee, which was inaugurated on 23 September, said it screened 32 aspirants after two of them withdrew from the race, and subsequently cleared 27.

It also said it disqualified four others.

Other details

The report, obtained by PREMIUM TIMES, listed Mr Ayu as the sole candidate for the position of the national chairman.

The former Senate President, who hails from Benue State in the North-central zone, was recently adopted by the northern leaders of the party as the region’s consensus candidate for the position.

The report said Mr Oyinlola, a former national secretary of the PDP, and Mr Arapaja are both contesting for the position of the deputy national chairman (South). They are from the South-west zone.

It also said Mrs Ciroma, who was once the women’s leader of the party, is running for the position of deputy national chairman (North). She is to slug it out with Umar Damagun, a former ambassador, at the convention.

Mr Anyanwu, who represented Imo East in the Senate until 2015, was recently adopted by the South-east chapter of the party as its consensus candidate for the position.

He is the lone candidate for the position of national secretary following the withdrawal of one of his challengers and the disqualification of another.

The report listed Mr Ighoyota as the only aspirant for the position of the deputy national organising secretary.

The political ally of former Governor James Ibori of Delta State, represented Delta Central Senatorial District but was sacked from the upper house in 2015 by the court, which declared the incumbent Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, winner of the March 28, 2015 election.

According to the document, those who withdrew from the NWC race are a former member of the House of Representatives, Cyril Maduabum, and Amina Tasallah. The report said they notified the committee in writing.

Mr Maduabum, who is currently the Director General of PDP Governors Forum (PDP-GF), was running for the position of national secretary while Mrs Tasallah was in contention for the office of the deputy national women’s leader.

The committee also said it disqualified four aspirants for various reasons.

They are a former National Secretary of the PDP, Wale Oladipo, a former National Vice Chairman of the party in the South-west, Eddy Olafeso, Oke Muo-Aroh, and Akintan Oludaisi.

Mr Oladipo was the national secretary of the PDP under the chairmanship of Bamanga Tukur while Mr Olafeso was the national vice chairman of the party.

NWC positions to be contested for

The 27 aspirants cleared will contest for 21 NWC positions at the convention.

The positions are the National Chairman, National Deputy Chairman (North), Deputy National Chairman (South), National Secretary, Deputy National Secretary, National Treasurer, Deputy National Treasurer, National Financial Secretary, Deputy National Financial Secretary, National Organising Secretary and Deputy National Organising Secretary.

Others are National Publicity Secretary, Deputy National Publicity Secretary, National Legal Adviser, Deputy National Legal Adviser, National Auditor, Deputy National Auditor, National Women’s Leader and Deputy National Leader and National Youth Leader and Deputy National Youth Leader.

The NWC is responsible for the day to day administration of the party.

The committee said it was guided in its assignment by a number of documents and the eligibility of the aspirants.

“The process of screening was guided by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the PDP Constitution, and the Guidelines of the party.

“In addition, the Committee was guided by the eligibility of the aspirants,” it said.

The Uche Secondus-led NWC was elected in December 2017.

Zoning of positions

The zoning committee headed by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and assisted by Governor Samuel Ortom, had late September zoned the chairmanship of the party to the North.

It also recommended that all NWC positions currently occupied by people from the south should go to the north and those occupied by people from the north should go to the south.

The party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) at its last meeting on 7 October approved the recommendations.

SEE THE FULL LIST OF CLEARED ASPIRANTS

NAME POSITION STATUS Sen. Dr. Iyorchia Ayu National Chairman CLEARED Amb. Umar Iliya Damagum Deputy National Chairman (North) CLEARED Hajiya Inna Maryam Ciroma Deputy National Chairman (North) CLEARED H.E. Amb Taofeek Arapaja Deputy National Chairman (South) CLEARED Prof. Adewale Abiodun Oladipo Deputy National Chairman (South) NOT CLEARED Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola Deputy National Chairman (South) CLEARED Cyril I. D. Maduabum National Secretary WITHDRAWN Sen. Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu National Secretary CLEARED Chief Barr. Oke Muo-Aroh National Secretary NOT CLEARED Hon. Ahmed Yayari Mohammed National Treasurer CLEARED Hon. Umar Bature National Organizing Secretary CLEARED Daniel Woyegikuro National Financial Secretary CLEARED Prof. Stella Effah-Attoe National Women's Leader CLEARED Hon. Divine Amina Arong National Women's Leader CLEARED Muhammed Kakade Suleiman National Youth Leader CLEARED Usman Elkudan National Youth Leader CLEARED Kamaldeen Adeyemi Ajibade, SAN National Legal Adviser CLEARED Hon. Debo Ologunagba National Publicity Secretary CLEARED Dr. Olafeso Eddy Eniola National Publicity Secretary NOT CLEARED Okechukwu Obiechina Daniel National Auditor CLEARED Ikechukwu Samben Nwosu National Auditor CLEARED Hon. Mrs. Chibuogwu Benson- Oraelosi National Auditor CLEARED Hon. Arch. Setoji Kosheodo Deputy National Secretary CLEARED Hon. Akintan Oludaisi Deputy National Secretary NOT CLEARED Engr. Adedeji Doherty Deputy National Secretary CLEARED Ndubisi Eneh David Deputy National Treasurer CLEARED Alhaji Ibrahim Abdullahi Deputy National Publicity Secretary CLEARED Sen. Chief Ighoyota Deputy National Organising Secretary CLEARED Hon. Adamu O. U. Kamale Deputy National Financial Secretary CLEARED Hajara Yakubu Wanka Deputy National Women's Leader CLEARED Timothy Osadolor Deputy National Youth Leader CLEARED Barr. Okechukwu Osuoha Deputy National Legal Adviser CLEARED Hon. Abdulrahman Mohammed Deputy National Auditor CLEARED