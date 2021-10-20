A former Governor of Kano State, Ibrahim Shekarau, on Wednesday, said his group will not accept the new state executive council of the All Progressives Congress (APC) elected at the state congress of the party on Saturday.

The congress was attended by members o the party loyal to Governor Abdullahi Ganduje.

Mr Shekarau, who is the sitting senator for the Kano Central district, and many of his colleagues from Kano in the National Assembly held a parallel congress but it was not recognised by the APC national leadership.

He said the aggrieved members have petitioned the National Headquarters of the party to express their dissatisfaction with the conduct of the wards and local governments congresses in Kano State, which preceded the state congress.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the group, sent a petition to the national headquarters of the party. They also accused Mr Ganduje of sidelining them in the affairs of the party in the state.

Mr Shekarau, in a statement, said they were standing firm on their earlier decision to pursue justice and would not submit to the newly elected officials of the party in the state until the National Headquarters respond to their request and their members are fairly served.

However, the former governor reaffirmed his loyalty to the party and urged supporters to be cordial with others and not disrespect contrary views.

“We will only listen to the National Headquarters of the party whom we earlier reported our grievances to and our factional elected executives under the leadership of Ahmadu Danzago remain,” the former two-term governor said.