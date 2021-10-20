The police have arrested two men suspected of transporting fuel from Kano to bandits in Katsina State.

State governments in some North-western states have banned the sale of petrol in jerrycans, with a view to cutting supply to bandits operating from forests in the region.

The police spokesperson in Kano, Abdullahi Kiyawa, in a statement on Tuesday, said the suspects were arrested on October 15 in Fagge Local Government Area of Kano.

Mr Kiyawa said a police patrol team intercepted them in a Peugeot J5 bus loaded with foodstuff.

“On a stop and search, five (5) jerrycans of 25 litres each filled with PMS concealed inside an empty sack of sugar were recovered from one of the vehicles,” the statement said.

The suspects were identified as Musbahu Rabi’u, 31, and Jamilu Abubakar, 37, (driver), both of Jibia LGA of Katsina State.

The police said one of the suspect, Mr Abubakar, confessed to buying PMS in jerrycans in Kano and taking it to Jibia where he could sell at higher price.

According to the police, the suspect said he was arrested on his second trip.

The statement said the suspect will be charged to court after investigations.

The police also called on petroleum filling station operators to desist from selling PMS to unknown buyers in large quantities in jerrycans and to report suspicious buyers to the nearest police station.

“Rigorous patrol and raids of criminal hideouts and black spots will continue throughout the State, and the Command will sustain the tempo in ensuring safety of lives and properties.

“In case of emergency, the Command can be contacted via 08032419754, 08123821575, 08076091271 or log in to the “NPF Rescue Me” Application available on Play Store, ” Mr Kiyawa said.