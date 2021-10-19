Scores of young Nigerians will gather in Abuja Thursday “to deliberate and discuss on the issues of equipping Nigerian youths with political engagement strategies and tools ahead of 2023 in the hope of building a better Nigeria.”

According to a statement by the organisers, Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation, the event “is set to be focused around strategies for the engagement of the Nigerian youth and the role of policy makers and the media.”

#FixingNigeria 4.0 – Nigerian youth leaders, others, set to discuss engagement strategies ahead of 2023

– Fixing Nigeria youth conference 4th Edition holds October 20th

A significantly historic gathering of youth leaders, lawmakers, policy makers, civil society leaders and the media is set to occur on Wednesday, 20th of October, 2021 by 10 a.m. at the Yar’ Adua Centre in Abuja to deliberate and discuss on the issues of equipping Nigerian youths with political engagement strategies and tools ahead of 2023 in the hope of building a better Nigeria.

The Ernest and Ibrahim Foundation-powered #FixingNigeria National Youth Conference will have in attendance, Ghali Na’Abba (Former Speaker, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria), Uche Ekwunife (Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria), Muntari Dandutse (Member, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria), Bamidele Salam (Member, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria), Nkem Abonta (Member, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria), Victor Kolade Akinjo (Member, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria), Darlington Nwokocha (Member, House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria) and Alexander Ogbe (MD, Ochacho Foundation).

Also in attendance as speakers and panelists will be Shola Olapade (Leadership and Governance Consultant), Samson Itodo (Executive Director, YIAGA Africa; Convener, #NotTooYoungToRun), Bernard Ibelih (Senior Communications Manager, LEAP Africa), Chibuzo Okereke (Legislative Expert), Jeanette Washington (Activist, M.Ed USA Education), Martins O. Justice [J. Martins] (MD, J.Martins Foundation), Josie Itoyah-Slendor (Social Change Activist) and Zainab Galadima (Activist, Entrepreneur, and Grassroots Politician).

In the words of Ernest Nwosu, the convener of the #FixingNigeria, “the National Youth Conference is a platform for all Nigerian youth and leaders alike to learn, debate, discuss, brainstorm and exchange ideas on both short and long term strategies to fixing the nation while equipping oneself with the leadership skills required for imminent national assignments.

The annual event, which has seen three past editions bear fruits in astonishing proportions, is set to be focused around strategies for the engagement of the Nigerian youth and the role of policy makers and the media, the organizers have confirmed.

The 1st edition of the #FixingNigeria conference which took place on the 29th of May 2017, had hundreds of youth leaders in attendance with a major call to action for active citizenship, nation building and patriotism. While the 2nd edition took place on the 29th of May, 2018 with the theme – “Promoting Good Governance and Youth Participation in Politics”, the 3rd edition focused on “Nigeria @ 60: Building A Sustainable and Efficient Democracy; Issues on Accountability and Transparency in Governance” and was held on the 1st of October 2020.

The overall goal of the #FixingNigeria4.0 Conference is for lawmakers, policy makers, CSOs and the media to share ideas on youth engagement as it concerns “the active, empowered and intentional partnership with youth, stakeholders, problem solvers and change agents in their communities” and to proffer strategies targeted at nation building for a better Nigeria.

The organizers of the event have said that Nigeria is on the cusp of greatness as she approaches a destiny-defining moment in her history. There is a portentous transition looming that will see a generation of patriots and nationalists rise from the brightest and often ignored percentage of our populace; a great move of youth that will build upon the foundations set by past and present leaders to create a Nigeria driven by selfless, visionary leadership and strong institutions deeply set in strong democratic doctrine, ethics and values that will promote patriotism.

Hence, this is a call to all youth leaders, grassroot activists and the general youth populace to answer the call of destiny by convening at the event where we can engage in interactive plenaries, brain storming sessions and debates.

Although attendance is free and open to the public, registration and accreditation is required. Prospective participants are therefore, required to visit www.fixingnigeria.org to register as accreditation will be done at the reception of the event. The foundation’s website, www.ernestandibrahim.org is also available to the public to offer additional information about the organisers of the event and their projects.

Signed by:

Rukayya Ibrahim

Project Director