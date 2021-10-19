President Muhammadu Buhari hosts President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey to a two-day official visit to Nigeria starting today, Tuesday, October 18th.

Accompanied by the First Lady, Emine Erdogan, President Erdogan is expected to come in from Angola and depart to Togo at the end of his visit.

In the course of the visit, the leaders of the two countries are expected to consider about two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memoranda of Understanding, MOUs, and they will authorise the signing of those on which there is a concurrence.

In addition to the bilateral discussions, President Erdogan will hold one-on-one meeting with President Buhari and he is expected to commission the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja while his wife, Emine, accompanied by the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, is expected to commission the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency, TIKA.

Nigeria considers Turkey a close partner and sees this visit as a milestone in our bilateral relations.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

October 19, 2021