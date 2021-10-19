The Assistant Inspector-General of Police in charge of Zone One, Abubakar Bello, has ordered an investigation of a police officer caught on camera voting at the state congress of the All Progressive Congress (APC) in Kano.

The police spokesperson for the zone, Abubakar Zayyanu, identified the officer as Bashir Muhammad, attached to Kano Government House.

The police officer was caught voting at the congress which took place at Sani Abacha Indoor Stadium at Kofar Mata.

The spokesperson said the AIG has referred the matter to the Zonal X-Squad, for investigation.

The statement said the officer was attached to Government House, Kano, from where he was deployed to work with the then state caretaker committee chairperson of the APC, Abdullahi Abbas, who was elected state chairman of the APC at the congress.

The police said the appropriate disciplinary measures will be taken against the officer if found wanting, adding that further development on the matter would be communicated to members of the public.