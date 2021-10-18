Some residents of Zone 6 Police Signpost, Lugbe, in the FCT, have cried out against the electricity blackout which has been lingering in the last four months, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

An organised peaceful protest and complaints made by the residents to the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) have yielded no positive results.

The situation became more unbearable as several other zones within the same community have stable power supply while they remained in darkness.

A barber, Dauda Abdul, told NAN that his salon was his major source of income but the blackout has now forced him out of business.

“I use a borrowed generator but the prices of my services have to remain the same because it is not easy to increase prices and maintain my customers, so we have to bear it but this condition has affected me badly.

“Electricity bill is better compared to constant fuel consumption because in a day l spend over 1,000 naira on fuel and the amount we charge customers cannot foot the fuel bill unless when l have a lot of customers which is not always.

“I can tell you, like many others here, we have been weighed down, crippled and without any hope until when the power people decide to look our way,” he lamented.

Many other residents made a similar complaint, saying they are now more exposed to insecurity because of darkness.

However, the General Manager, Corporate Communication of Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC), Oyebode Fadipe, said the problem was caused by the failure of the main transformer of the area.

“The transformer along with other required units are yet to be replaced, but all these are being looked into and as soon as all the materials are gathered, light will be restored to the area.”

He assured the affected community that AEDC is aware of their problem, saying even though it may look like nothing is being done, the community members should be assured that AEDC is attempting to resolve the issue. (NAN)