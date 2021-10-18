The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Sulyman Abdulkareem, says 180 graduating students of the university have bagged First Class honours in various disciplines.

Mr Abdulkareem made the disclosure while speaking with journalists at the beginning of the 36th Convocation Ceremonies of the institution on Monday in Ilorin.

He stated that 2,836 bagged Second Class Upper Division, while about 4,879 had Second Class Lower Division.

According to him, 1,110 had Third Class and 14 made a Pass category, while 140 graduands made Bachelor of Medicine (MB) and Bachelor of Science (BS).

“We have 46 graduands in Nursing, five graduands with Distinction and 16 with Pass in the Optometry, among others,” he said.

The vice-chancellor said 10,922 students would be convoking from the university, out of which 9,338 are first degree/diploma graduands while the remaining 1,584 would be graduating with higher degrees/postgraduate diplomas.

He said further that in the 2019/2020 academic session, 2,766 students from affiliated institutions completed their programmes and would be awarded diploma and postgraduate diplomas.

Besides, the vice-chancellor said Unilorin is the only institution in Nigeria that did not cancel out a session of academics, despite the lockdown occasioned by COVID-19.

He added that the university was attaining academic excellence as it won the 2019/2020 JAMB’s pioneer awards for the “Most Subscribed University” with a cash prize of N75 million.

According to him, the university altogether received N150 million during the 2019/2020 academic session from JAMB.

“Similarly, the National Universities Commission (NUC) 2020 ranking, placed University of Ilorin as the second best in Nigeria after University of Lagos,” he said.

Mr Abdulkareem assured members of staff that the management would continue to train and retrain workers, while consolidating the culture of mentorship, through which the lecturers could be adequately inspired and appropriately guided. (NAN)