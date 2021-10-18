A non-governmental organisation seeking to enhance philanthropic impacts by filling data and capacity gaps in Africa- EPIC-Africa, has cautioned against poor management of wastes generated through the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

The group said researches have shown that mismanaged COVID-19 wastes could heighten the infection burden. It, therefore, called on the government and relevant agencies concerned with waste management to engage experts in managing COVID-19 wastes.

The organisation’s chief executive officer and public health physician, Ifeanyi Nsofor, disclosed this in an interview with PREMIUM TIMES, saying poor management of the wastes could lead to resurgence of infections.

He said: “People could get infected if they are exposed to waste from COVID-19 patients,” adding that if the different sources of waste are not properly managed or disposed of, the risk of contracting COVID-19 could become quite high.

“Aside from contracting COVID-19, people could fall sick and ultimately some may die from it,” he added.

It would be recalled that in April 2020, shortly after the burial of the former chief of staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, one of the persons who laid his corpse was captured in a video that went viral as he discarded indiscriminately the protective garment he used.

The viral video caused an uproar among Nigerians at the time, as many insisted that the individual must be identified and be quarantined. The FCT authorities did exactly that at the time, and pledged to put appropriate measures in place to ensure proper disposal of such wastes.

Meanwhile, research conducted on similar issues in Bangladesh showed that “proper disposal of these wastes is essential for the control of the reemergence of viral infection, and environmental protection.”

In Nigeria, waste management remains a major concern despite attempts by successive governments and private organisations. This is evident as heaps and stacks of dirt are seen littering different sites indiscriminately.

Way forward

To address this issue, EpiAFRIC in collaboration with Nigeria Health Watch, REBOOT and with support from United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) recently organised a hackathon with the theme; “Hack for COVID-19 Waste.”

The competition brought together different teams to innovate solutions on how to manage wastes generated from the pandemic management across the country.

According to Mr Nsofor, the hackathon is to build an ecosystem which provides solutions to various issues in the society and also connect teams to mentors and partners.

The crisis prevention and recovery advisor for UNDP, Williams Tsuma, said waste management is a huge development issue globally.

“Waste management not just for COVID-19 but broadly is a critical socio-economic issue. It has implications for the well-being of citizens and secondly, it is an environmental issue with implications on our health,” he said.

“By addressing COVID-19 waste, we are literally addressing four to five development issues at the same time,” he added.

The event also featured a panel discussion where discussants appraised solutions for waste management, even as panelist suggested need for behavioural change; partnerships and collaboration; accountability systems towards ensuring that policies and regulations are implemented.

They also recommended the need to incentivise waste management to encourage citizens to clean up themselves.

Present at the event was the head of clinical services department at the Federal Medical Centre, Keffi, Nasarawa State, Christopher Edeh, who represented the Minister of State for Health, Olorunnimbe Mamora.

He applauded the initiative and encouraged citizens to grow a passion for their country and become agents of change.