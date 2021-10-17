The Kogi State Police Command says it has arrested four of its personnel who were seen in a trending video extorting and assaulting travellers in a location in the state.

A statement by the Command’s spokesperson, William Aya, said the personnel are currently in detention while an investigation is ongoing.

The arrest of the personnel comes a few hours after the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, ordered an immediate investigation into the matter.

The police personnel attached to Adogo Division were on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road when the incident occurred.

The video shows an armed police officer slapping a passenger travelling in a commercial bus.

In the video, a man, who was recorded, explained that a team of police officers stopped a commercial bus to carry out a search when the assault happened

During the search, the officers found a laptop with a man who said he was a student and used the laptop for his assignments.

The man claimed the officers did not believe the student and demanded a bribe of N25, 000.

In his account, one of the officers removed his uniform and took the student to a point-of-sale operator where they made the student withdraw N25, 000 and handed it over to them as they did not want it transferred to any of their accounts to avoid detection.

He further claimed that when one of the passengers frowned on the intimidation, extortion, and threat by one of the officers to shoot, the officer got angry and slapped the man.

The officer further threatened that if he cocked his gun, nothing would happen.

The man claimed the police officer threatened that blood would flow if they did not caution themselves.

Police react

In the statement on Sunday, the police said the personnel comprise one senior officer and three junior policemen.

They were identified as Isah Barnabas; an assistant superintendent of police, Ifediegwu Godwin; an inspector, Emmanuel Ochima, a sergeant and Umameh Mathias; a corporal.

The statement said the Commissioner of Police in the state, Idrisu Dabban, assured that the command was doing its best to establish contact with the victims and enjoined them to reach out to it (Command) through 08107899269.

The police “assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigations would be dealt with accordingly.”

Read full statement:

*PRESS RELEASE*:

KOGI STATE COMMAND

OFFICERS IN VIRAL VIDEO NOW IN CUSTODY AS KOGI COMMAND COMMENCES INVESTIGATIONS

The Kogi State Police Command has commenced investigations into a trending video where Police personnel attached to Adogo Division, while on patrol duty along Adogo-Okene road, reportedly extorted the sum of Twenty-Five Thousand Naira (N25,000) from a traveller while another was physically assaulted by one of the men in uniform.

The Commissioner of Police, Kogi State Police Command, CP Idrisu Dauda Dabban, psc (+), fdc, while condemning the incident, noted that the Police officers have been identified and detained at the State Criminal Investigations Department. The officers are: ASP Isah Barnabas, Inspector Ifediegwu Godwin, Sgt Emmanuel Ochima and CPL Umameh Mathias who physically assaulted one of the travellers. The Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) has been issued an official query while the three (3) other junior officers are currently undergoing orderly room trial (Police internal disciplinary actions).

The CP further noted that the Command is doing its best to establish contact with the victims. He enjoined the victims to reach out to the Command through 08107899269.

He assured that any of the officers found wanting in the investigations would be dealt with accordingly.

*DSP William Ovye Aya*,

Police Public Relations Officer,

*For*: Commissioner of Police,

Kogi State Command