The Akin Fadeyi Foundation and its partner, Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC), have announced the launch of a new anti-corruption advocacy programme on radio called ‘Make we Sama Corruption.’

The programme will commence on Friday, October 15, 2021 and is designed to stimulate community dialogue and impact change by educating citizens on the behavioral insights, social symptoms and effects of corruption, including providing citizens-engagement solutions on how it can be individually and collectively tackled and eradicated.

The 30-minutes show will air live every Friday between 9:30 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. on the popular National Traffic Radio Channel (107.1 FM).

The show will be a robust platform for interactive sessions with various guests, stakeholders and audience call-in sessions, where listeners can make valuable contributions to the various topics outlined.

According to the Corp Marshall, FRSC, Boboye Oyeyemi, “This radio programme collaboration is in continued consolidation of the FRSC partnership with the Akin Fadeyi Foundation in its deployment of media and other channels of robust public engagement to combat corruption.”

The Corp Marshal added that since the FRSC partnership with the Foundation’s FlagIt App, there has been an upscale in the policy processes of the organisation through which corrupt and offending officers are identified and disciplined in response to reports lodged by members of the public. Mr Oyeyemi said this partnership forms part of the FRSC’s core values in its zero tolerance against corruption. “As we continue to design and remodel our processes for better service delivery, we stop at nothing to incorporate vital elements of best practices that seek to eradicate corruption and reposition the FRSC within the overall vision of Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, for a better Nigeria. This is why this radio programme is another exciting opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to an FRSC organisation instilled with values citizens shall be proud of.”

The Executive Director, Akin Fadeyi Foundation, Akin Fadeyi, said, “The FRSC has been consistent in its focus and irrevocable commitment to not only stamp out corruption, but to also take optimal advantage of the technology our FlagIt App offers in achieving the purpose. The MacAuthur Foundation has equally strengthened our capacity through funding and abundant technical support to deepen our work with the FRSC in our continued resolve to trigger citizens voice action against corruption. This is why the radio programme promises to be incisive, engaging and capable of provoking collective patriotic action against corruption”.

Mr Fadeyi expressed his organisation’s commendation to the FRSC leadership for opening up its processes for transparency and accountability adding that “access to adequate information would enable citizens to better identify, resist and denounce instances of abuse of power while also demanding accountability from public officers.”

Earlier this year, the Corps Marshal, Boboye Oyeyemi had called on the Nigerian public to leverage the availability of the ‘Flagit’ Anti- Corruption App to report corrupt and unprofessional conduct exhibited by any FRSC staff for redress and reward where applicable. He said these reports would be vital for FRSC in its policy formulation processes.

Signed

Hasiya Nagode-Alli, Programme Officer, Legal & Communications