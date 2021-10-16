The late Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lagos State Chairman, Adegbola Dominic, has been laid to rest at his residence in Igando, Lagos State.

Mr Dominic’s remains were buried after a funeral service at St. John’s Catholic Church, Igando.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mr Dominic died on August 25, after a brief illness.

To immortalise the name of the late medical doctor-turned politician, his family has set up the Michael Dominic Foundation.

Ayoola Dominic, a pharmacist and first son of the deceased, made the announcement while receiving guests after his father’s burial.

“We felt that if late Dominic could help people while alive, we should continue doing so in his memory; hence, the birth of Michael Dominic Foundation aimed at helping people of 70 years of age and above.

“We want to ensure that a lot of our elderly do not die because of lack of access to COVID-19 vaccine,” he said.

According to him, the foundation will get the elderly registered and vaccinated against COVID-19.

Mr Ayoola said that although the foundation would be funded by the PDP chairman’s children, there was the need for volunteers and support from Nigerians to register the elderly.

He said that Mr Dominic Hospital, Santa Maria, would be helpful in fulfilling the mandate of the foundation.

“My dad was worthy of emulation, he was someone who wanted to help people all his life.

“One thing he always did well was helping people. He was into politics to help the poor,” he said.

“We want Dr Dominic’s dream to live forever,” he said.

(NAN)