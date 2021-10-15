The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Lagos State said on Friday that 101 persons died while 625 sustained different degrees of injuries in road crashes in Lagos between January to August, 2021.

The Ogun Sector Commander, Olusegun Ogungbemile, disclosed this during the 2021 Ember Month Safety Campaign Flag-Off, organised by Badagry Command of the Corps in Badagry.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the campaign is “Maintain Safe Speed, Avoid Night Driving and Enjoy Quality Road Experience”.

The sector Commander also explained that 15,000 traffic offenders were arrested for various offences while 432 were arrested for driving without valid driver’s license during the period.

Mr Ogungbemile said that all the affected vehicles have also been impounded.

On Ember campaign, the sector commander said that nothing is special about the months, adding that crashes are caused due to disobedience to traffic rules and regulations by road users.

“The Ember months flag off is to re-awake the minds of various Stakeholders’, drivers and all road users to the challenge of ensuring road traffic crash free.

“We will continue to build programme within the primary theme of this year’s campaign and continue to meet the risk factors with adequate interventions,” he said.

Mr Ogungbemile urged road users in Badagry to understand that life has no duplicate as they drive on the road daily.

He advised them to drive with caution, adding that any injury or death that occurs on the road are going to affect some family members.

In his welcome address, Sulaiman Taiwo, the Unit Commander, FRSC Badagry, urged motorists to plan their journeys and avoid night driving.

Mr Taiwo said the major road crashes usually recorded are due to unplanned trips and night driving.

He said the corps had intensified public enlightenment campaign nationwide to educate and sensitise motorists on the proper use of highways in order to guide them against crashes.

ALSO READ: 15 die in separate road crashes in Edo

Joseph Gbenu, the Chairman, Badagry-West LCDA, who is also the chairman of the event, urged motorists not to drink while driving.

Mr Gbenu also advised motorists and road users to always check the condition of their vehicles before proceeding on a journeys.

Suru Avoseh, who represented the Akran of Badagry, Aholu Menu Toyi I, appealed to drivers and motorists to always obey traffic laws.

He advised them to always respect both the Special and Regular marshals.

Mr Avoseh commended the corps for putting up the enlightenment and educational programmes to sensitise motorists and road users. (NAN)