The absence of a trial judge on Friday stalled the trial of John Idumange, who raised an alarm over alleged diversion of N3 billion agriculture loan by Bayelsa State government officials.

The court registrar informed parties in court that the judge, Justice Iniekenimi Uzakah, was having a meeting with the Bayelsa Chief Judge, Justice Kate Abiri.

The court clerks subsequently fixed November 22 for continuation of trial.

The Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice in Bayelsa, Biriyai Sambo, SAN, filed a suit against Mr Idumange for misdemeanour and seditious publications against government officials.

NAN reported that a Magistrates’ Court had on March 11 in Yenagoa, ordered Mr Idumange’s detention for 30 days, pending police investigation.

Mr Idumange, who alleged that officials of the Bayelsa State Government had diverted a N3 billion Agric loan and subsequently submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, was arrested on March 10.

Some officials of the state government had reported to the police that Mr Idumange had made “seditious publications” that “maligned” their persons in his claims.

However, the State High Court, Sagbama Division, granted bail to Mr Idumange, who was also an aide on Research and Documentation and later Social Media to former Bayelsa Governor, Seriake Dickson.

NAN reported that the case, earlier assigned to Justice Ebiyerin Omukoro, was reassigned to Justice Uzakah.

(NAN)