The police in Adamawa State have arrested four high-profiled kidnappers who were suspected to have abducted a nursing mother and her daughter.

The police spokesperson in the state, Sulaiman Nguroje, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Yola.

Mr Nguroje said the notorious suspects were also behind the attack on Ngurore Police Station.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on Sunday, October 10, heavily armed suspected kidnappers attacked the police station at about 2 a.m. and also kidnapped a woman, Hauwa Umaru; and her daughter.

Mr Nguroje said operatives of the anti-kidnapping unit of the state command arrested the suspects on Thursday and recovered from them one AK-47 rifle with 16 rounds of live ammunition.

”The breakthrough that led to the arrest of the suspects began with the arrest of one Buba Ibrahim, a.k.a Babangida, 20, a native of Wuro Bilal village, Ngurore District ,Yola South LGA.

”Ibrahim Babangida is one of the principal suspects in the kidnap operation and the confession of the suspect revealed how they abducted Hauwa Umaru, her daughter and one Alhaji Bahago of Ibbare and also attacked the Ngurore police station.

”The police were assisted by some professional hunters who apprehended the other three gang members”, Mr Nguroje said.

He identified the three arrested suspects as “Tumba Alhaji Dan Bappa, 25, a native of Ibbare district, Yola south LGA; Buba Alhaji Abdu, a resident of Ibbare, Ngurore District, and Abdullahi Lawal , a resident of Lau local government area in Taraba state.”

Mr Nguroje also said the suspected criminals were also part of a seven-man syndicate that were terrorising people of Adamawa and Taraba States.

He said the suspects would be charged to court on completion of investigations.